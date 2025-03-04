IGP visits Darul Uloom Haqqania, vows justice for martyr Maulana Hamid ul Haq

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, visited Akora Khattak, Nowshera on Tuesday to express his condolences on the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, the Deputy Administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania.

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was martyred in a suicide attack at the entrance of the Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque last Friday.

During his visit, the IGP met with the bereaved family and extended his heartfelt sympathies.

He offered prayers for the departed soul and assured the family that the perpetrators of this heinous act would be brought to justice soon.

“The police stand with the grieving family in this moment of sorrow. We will ensure that those responsible for this brutal incident are apprehended and face the full force of the law,” the IGP said.

He also paid tribute to the late Maulana’s religious and scholarly contributions, acknowledging his lifelong dedication to the promotion of Islamic education. He said that police are actively investigating the attack and have vowed to track down the culprits at the earliest.