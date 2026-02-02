IGP Rizvi chairs Operations Division meeting, orders intensified crackdown on crime

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a general meeting of the Operations Division, with the participation of DIG Islamabad, senior police officers and all station house officers (SHOs from across the district).

A police spokesperson told APP on Monday that the IGP Rizvi conducted a detailed review of the crime situation in the federal capital and assigned fresh tasks to officers to further accelerate action against criminal elements.

The spokesperson said that the IGP Rizvi directed strict monitoring at all entry and exit points of the city, ordering thorough checking of suspicious persons, motorcycles and vehicles, while emphasizing that officers deployed on checking duties must deal with citizens in a polite and professional manner.

He further directed that daily search operations be carried out to curb crime and ensure the arrest of criminals involved in serious offences, illegal weapons and drug peddling.

The IGP Rizvi also ordered that the crackdown against illegally residing Afghan nationals be further intensified, and stressed the need to make night patrolling more effective and purposeful across the city.

He instructed all patrolling units and officers to maintain visible presence in the field and ensure that police stations provide a people-friendly environment, with prompt redressal of complaints from citizens.

Reiterating the force’s commitment, Rizvi said that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police, and all available resources would continue to be utilized to maintain peace and order in the federal capital.