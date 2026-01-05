IGP reviews security, logistics of riverine check posts

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 05 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday chaired an important meeting at the Central Police Office to review security arrangements, human resources, logistics, transport and other operational matters related to riverine check posts across the province.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the meeting reviewed the performance of officers and personnel deployed at riverine check posts, along with the availability and operational condition of boats, vehicles, weapons and ammunition. Infrastructure facilities, including boundary walls, outposts, thermal imaging systems and bulletproof cameras, were also examined.

The IGP directed further strengthening of riverine check posts to enhance crime control, arrest of wanted criminals and drug traffickers, prevention of smuggling and effective monitoring of border areas. He said that keeping in view the sensitivity of riverine and border areas, security at these check posts must be further reinforced.

Dr. Usman instructed that all boats, vehicles and surveillance equipment at riverine check posts must remain fully functional at all times. He directed reconstruction and repair of dilapidated buildings, strengthening of outposts and doubling of boundary walls where required. He emphasised that patrolling should be effective, purposeful and result-oriented.

The IGP ordered that the overall situation of riverine check posts be improved within 15 days, followed by inspection. He also directed the AIG Operations to submit daily performance reports regarding riverine check posts.

Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the performance of the concerned district police officers for improvements at riverine check posts in Mianwali, Bhakkar, Attock and Muzaffargarh.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Operations Punjab, DIG R&D, AIG Operations, AIG Logistics and AIG Development, while Additional IG South Punjab, CPO Rawalpindi, RPOs of Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur, and concerned DPOs participated via video link.