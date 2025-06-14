IGP reviews proposals to form SWAT, sniper teams for world competitions

LAHORE, Jun 14 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired an important meeting at the Central Police Office on Saturday to review proposals for establishing Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Sniper teams to participate in national and international competitions.

Senior officers including Additional IG Elite Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi, Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan, DIG Elite, Commandant Elite Police Training School, AIG Logistics, and AIG Procurement were in attendance.

The IGP stressed the importance of showcasing Punjab police’s capabilities in national and international special forces and shooting competitions. He directed that elite teams comprising the most skilled commandos and snipers be constituted and provided with modern weaponry and advanced tactical training.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the professionalism and operational excellence of Punjab Police’s special forces are on a par with the world’s leading civil armed forces. He noted that Punjab Police personnel, equipped with cutting-edge training, excel in crime fighting, tactical operations, and sniper expertise. He expressed confidence that the force will demonstrate its competence and discipline in upcoming international contests.