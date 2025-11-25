IGP reviews development schemes, infrastructure, technology initiatives

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore to review the progress of ongoing development schemes and modernization initiatives within the police department.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the meeting provided a detailed review of various development projects, administrative summaries, and the pace of work on infrastructure and technology-related initiatives. The provision of funds for essential resources such as transport, logistics, arms, ammunition, and advanced technological tools was also discussed.

The IGP was briefed on the status of several upgradation projects, including the development of police lines, inter-provincial check posts, training schools and colleges, smart and safe city initiatives, Special Branch facilities, and various police offices across the province.

Dr. Usman directed officials to expedite the progress of key projects, particularly smart police stations, safe city initiatives, and other critical development schemes. He emphasized that ensuring the timely completion of projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) is a top priority for the Punjab Police. The IGP also stressed the importance of enhanced coordination between relevant departments to ensure continuous funding and the smooth execution of these projects.

The meeting was attended by DIG Telecommunication & Transport Imran Ahmar; DIG SPU, Welfare & Finance Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin; and AIGs Dr. Muhammad Rizwan, Abdullah Lak, and Nida Umar Chattha. Additional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan, DIG Traffic Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG CTD, and other senior officers participated in the meeting via video link.