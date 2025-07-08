IGP reviews development projects in police training centers across province

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 08 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office Karachi to assess the ongoing development and infrastructure projects at various police training centers across Sindh.

The meeting also included a videolink conference with principals of police training facilities in different districts, said a news release on Tuesday.

The session was attended in person by Additional IGP Training, DIGPs from Headquarters, Establishment, Training, and Finance branches, as well as AIGPs of Estate Management and Administration. Principals of Razzaqabad and Saeedabad training schools participated directly, while those from Sakrand, Shahdadpur, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Khairpur joined via video link.

During the briefing, the principals provided detailed updates on development progress at their respective centers. DIGP – Training informed the participants that top priority is being given to ensuring essential facilities for trainees, including clean drinking water, quality meals, adequate lodging, and healthcare services. These facilities are also being extended to personnel from other government departments undergoing training at these centers.

It was further noted that gyms, medical dispensaries, kitchens, and RO water plants have been restored and made operational in multiple training centers.

Acknowledging the efforts of staff, IGP Sindh announced a reward equivalent to one month’s basic salary for the principals and teams at Razzaqabad and Hyderabad Training Centers for completing developmental work ahead of schedule. He also announced cash prizes and certificates for Razzaqabad trainees who secured first position at the national level.

IGP Sindh instructed the Additional IGP Training to personally visit all training centers in Sindh, assess the progress of current development work, review suggestions provided by the principals, and compile a detailed report. He also emphasized the need to incorporate new proposals into the next financial year’s development plan.

“Our top priority is to establish new hostels and renovate the existing ones to improve accommodation standards. The ultimate goal is to raise the infrastructure and training quality of our police centers to meet national and eventually international standards,” said Ghulam Nabi Memon.

He also praised the inclusion of extracurricular and sports activities during training, calling them “healthy initiatives” that contribute to physical and mental well-being. However, he emphasized the importance of identifying and further polishing the hidden talents of trainee personnel to maximize their potential.