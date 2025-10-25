IGP releases Rs. 3.75m for welfare of special children of police employees

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released funds amounting to Rs. 3.75 million for the welfare of special children of police employees.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 125 children suffering from Cerebral Palsy or other mental challenges have each been provided with Rs. 30,000 in financial assistance. In addition, a monthly allowance of Rs. 10,000 per child continues to be provided to ensure sustained support for their welfare.

During the current year, the Punjab Police has disbursed a total of Rs. 72.46 million to the special children of police employees under the welfare programme initiated by IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

The IG Punjab said that all possible steps are being taken for the medical treatment, rehabilitation, and dignified care of these children. He added that the welfare process is being further expanded to make their lives better, secure, and inclusive.