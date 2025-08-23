IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Aug 23 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has announced the release of an additional Rs 2.26 million for medical treatment of police personnel and their families.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Constable Muhammad Ishaq was granted Rs. 1.5 million for bone marrow transplant and cancer treatment. Driver Constable Muhammad Ashfaq received Rs 200,000 for bladder treatment, while Constable Sami Ullah was provided Rs 200,000 for cardiac care. Constable Ahmad Raza was allocated Rs 150,000 for medical treatment. Sub-Inspector Shaukat Ali Sohail, the widow of late ASI Babar Ali, and Lady Constable Madiha Noreen were collectively granted Rs 210,000 for treatment.

The spokesperson said that the IG Punjab approved these funds after due scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee, adding that under MOUs with various institutions, Punjab Police employees are being provided the best possible medical facilities.