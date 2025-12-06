IGP releases Rs 1.9m for injured police officers

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released an additional 1.9 million rupees to provide medical support for police officers injured in the line of duty across Lahore and other districts.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the funds will be allocated to affected personnel as follows: ASI Saleem Akhtar, Rs. 1 million, Head Constable Liaquat Ali, Rs. 400,000, ASI Amanat Ali, Rs. 250,000, Constable Muhammad Yaseen, Rs. 200,000, and Constable Asmat Saeed, Rs. 50,000. The release was approved by the Compensation Award Committee chaired by Additional IG Welfare & Finance Imran Arshad.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized that officers injured while protecting lives and property remain a priority, and their well-being, timely treatment, and recovery will continue to receive full support. He instructed supervisory officers to ensure that all measures are taken for the health and welfare of injured personnel.