IGP pins ranks on 70 promoted officers

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP): A rank-pinning ceremony was held at the Central Police Office on Friday for 70 officers promoted to the rank of inspector from the Dera Ghazi Khan region, in accordance with the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

A large number of parents, children and family members of the promoted officers attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that police officers and personnel of DG Khan act as a strong bulwark against terrorists and criminal elements. He said that with the establishment of the Crime Control Department (CCD), the crime rate in the province has declined by up to 70 per cent. He added that the scope of the CCD was being further expanded, which would result in the creation of more than one thousand new posts from constable to SP rank.

Dr Usman said that hundreds of new positions had also been created with the establishment of the Cyber Crime Department, enabling further promotional avenues for the force.

The IGP expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the provincial government for their support. He directed that a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and misconduct be strictly implemented and that citizens be served with professionalism and exemplary conduct. He said officers must perform their duties selflessly in return for promotions, welfare initiatives and institutional support.

The event was attended by Additional IG Welfare and Finance Imran Arshad; DIGs Suleman Sultan Rana, Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, Zeeshan Asghar, Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana and Liaqat Ali Malik; as well as AIGs, SPs and SDPOs.