IGP pins ranks on 49 promoted officers

LAHORE, Dec 10 (APP): Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar decorated 49 newly promoted Lahore-based officers with the rank of Inspector during a rank-pinning ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Additional IG Welfare and Finance Imran Arshad, DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Headquarters Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, along with AIGs and ASPs, while a large number of parents, children and family members of the promoted officers were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Usman said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had expressed full confidence in the Punjab Police by providing unprecedented resources for policing. He noted that the establishment of the Crime Control Department (CCD), the Riot Management Police, and an increase in posts from Constable to SP rank had significantly strengthened the operational capabilities of the force. He added that all units, including the CTD and Special Branch, had been upgraded with new vehicles and facilities.

The IGP further stated that the police would implement more effective measures to combat digital crimes with the establishment of the Cyber Crime Department. He said the CM had expanded the Safe Cities Project to 141 cities under the Safe Punjab Vision.

Dr. Usman emphasised that the trust placed by the chief minister and the government of Punjab increased the responsibility of the police to ensure efficient service delivery and public relief. “Promotion is not a right but an achievement earned through dedication, integrity and exemplary performance,” he remarked.

He instructed the newly promoted inspectors to ensure timely and effective assistance to citizens at police stations, checkpoints, on roads, during traffic law enforcement, at service centres, and through 15 helpline calls.