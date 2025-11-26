IGP orders tougher crackdown on drug, gutka mafias

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 26 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon chaired a meeting to review police actions against narcotics and the gutka mawa mafia across the province.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGPs of Karachi, CTD, Special Branch, DIGPs Headquarters and Special Branch, and AIGPs from Media Cell and Welfare. DIGPs and SSPs from Karachi and other divisions joined via video link, said a news release on Wednesday.

Officials decided to launch an awareness campaign through media platforms to support ongoing operations against drug networks and gutka mawa sellers. During the briefing, the DIGP Special Branch presented an update on the province-wide crackdown.

Additional IGP Karachi directed Special Branch to review and update the lists of facilitators involved in drug and gutka mawa networks. He also stressed the need to appreciate district-level officers showing strong performance.

Additional IGP Special Branch called for more rigorous and effective investigation of suspects arrested in narcotics and gutka mawa cases to prevent them from securing bail. He added that improving witness statements, collecting evidence, and ensuring its timely preservation must be prioritized.

IGP Sindh instructed relevant DIGPs to personally supervise such cases. He noted that effective strategy had led to major achievements against these criminal networks, but further acceleration of operations was needed.

He also directed that seizures in drug cases be recorded as digital evidence and that videos of recoveries be made on the spot. According to him, digital footage not only strengthens investigations but also helps ensure convictions.

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon further ordered DIGs to form committees to identify top-performing officers in their divisions. These teams will also prepare lists of investigation officers found negligent in their duties. Strict departmental action will be taken against those involved in negligence, he warned.

The IGP praised the performance of Karachi and Hyderabad police divisions and their teams for their efforts against crime.