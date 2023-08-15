IGP orders to launch crackdown to eradicate drug menace in GB

GILGIT, Aug 15 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gilgit-Baltistan Afzal Mahmood Butt on Tuesday issued orders to start crackdown against traffickers and drug addicts to stop the use and sale of drugs in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a press release issued from the spokesman of Gilgit-Baltistan police office, IGP Gilgit-Baltistan has given strict instructions to the DIGs of all ranges and the SSPs of all districts including the DIG Special Branch to prevent drug dealers and traffickers.

He issued order to take strict legal action against them. IGP GB said that to save the youth from this scourge, the region has to be free from drugs. He added use all your resources for this.

The IGP urged immediate and strict implementation of these instructions. Afzal Mehmood Butt concluded by saying that anti-social elements target educational institutions to make the youth and students addicted to drugs and make them mentally paralyzed. He said therefore, its remedy should also be ensured through an effective strategy.