IGP orders province-wide high-alert security

LAHORE, Dec 08 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, on Monday chaired an important security meeting via video link at the Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore, directing that security across the province be placed on high alert.

The IGP ordered immediate sweep and combing operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and all other districts, emphasising coordinated action by SDPOs and SHOs in collaboration with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other security agencies.

Dr Usman Anwar directed CTD and field officers to conduct mock exercises in educational institutions, stressing that CCTV surveillance, deployment of trained security guards and emergency evacuation arrangements at all entry and exit points of schools and colleges must be ensured without exception.

He further instructed authorities to immediately complete profiling and data verification of all individuals entering Punjab from other provinces. Monitoring of all banned organisations, including TLP, would continue, he added, while door-knocking and intelligence-based operations would be intensified to curb the activities of terrorists and miscreants.

He said that the police department greatly valued the support of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for strict crackdowns on traffic violations, crime control and anti-narcotics efforts. He noted that driving licence issuance has increased by over 930 per cent owing to sustained enforcement and awareness campaigns.

He appreciated DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran for achieving a 46 per cent reduction in crime in the provincial capital, and commended the CTD for strong performance in crime control and anti-narcotics operations. DIG Traffic Waqas Nazir was also praised for improvements in traffic law enforcement, reduction in accidents and an increase in drivers obtaining licences.

The IGP Punjab also announced that 3,500 additional promotions would be awarded within the police force in the coming days.

Additional IG Special Branch Rao Abdul Kareem, Additional IG CTD Muhammad Waseem Sial, Additional IG Operations Punjab Muhammad Ali Naikokara, AIG Operations and AIG Admin & Security attended the meeting. Additional IG South Punjab, all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and DIG Operations Lahore joined through video link.