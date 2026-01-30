IGP lauds outstanding performance of 37 police officers

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired an important video link meeting at the Central Police Office, in which the law and order situation across the province and the performance of police officers and personnel were reviewed.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, while encouraging officers and personnel who demonstrated outstanding performance in maintaining law and order, awarded commendation letters, certificates, and cash awards to 37 officers and personnel.

According to details, 13 officers were awarded commendation letters, while 24 officers were awarded cash awards and CC-I. Commendation letters were awarded to the DPOs of Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Okara, Toba Tek Singh, and Gujrat for best performance. Similarly, the DPOs of Layyah, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, and Vehari were also declared entitled to commendation letters for excellent performance.

Three DSPs who rendered outstanding services in maintaining law and order were also awarded commendation letters. Punjab Police spokesperson while briefing about the details, said that among the award recipients were 4 Inspectors, 9 Sub-Inspectors, 7 ASIs, and 4 Constables.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, while appreciating the officers and personnel receiving awards, said that the process of encouraging police officers and personnel who perform their duties in an exemplary manner will continue in the future as well.

DIG Legal Awais Ahmad Malik and other senior police officers were also present in the meeting.

