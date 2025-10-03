IGP issues relief orders on requests of cops, families

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 03 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their concerns regarding promotions, seniority, welfare and administrative matters.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP issued on-the-spot directives for immediate relief in several cases. On ASI Muhammad Afzal’s request for transfer, DIG Establishment-I was directed to provide relief. On Lady Constable Zainab Latif’s request for legal action, DPO Sheikhupura was ordered to provide relief. On the request for financial assistance by Ghazi Constable Shahid Ali, DIG Welfare & Finance was instructed to provide relief. On Junior Clerk Zohaib Hassan’s request for official residence, DIG Admin Lahore was directed to provide relief. Similarly, for ASI Sarwar Ali’s transfer request, DIG Establishment-I was also directed to provide relief.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the best welfare of the police force and their families is the first priority and all possible measures are being taken in this regard.