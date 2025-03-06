IGP inspects security, traffic arrangements at Ramadan sasta bazaars

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited Ramadan Sasta Bazaars on Thursday to review security and traffic arrangements.

A police spokesperson told APP that during the visit, IG Rizvi assessed the deployment of police personnel and traffic officers, ensuring smooth traffic flow and organized parking. He directed traffic officials to maintain order and facilitate the public effectively.

IGP Rizvi also inspected the quality of essential commodities, verifying that items were being sold as per the official rate list. He emphasized that citizens should have access to all necessary facilities at these bazaars without inconvenience.

IG Rizvi assured that the administration and police officers were conducting daily checks on price lists and product quality to prevent overcharging or substandard goods.

“In line with the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, there will be no compromise on security, traffic management, quality, and fair pricing in Ramadan Sasta Bazaars,” IGP Rizvi stated.