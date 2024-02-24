IGP gives Rs 9 lakh grant for medical treatment of 5 cops

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP):The IGP Punjab has released Rs 9 lakh for medical treatment of five Police Department employees, serving in different districts.

The injured constable Muhammad Niaz of Bahawalpur was given Rs 3 lakh for medical expenses, injured constable Syed Nasir Abbas Shah was sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for treatment. Rs 1 lakh was given to injured Constable Ghazi Waheed Murad of Sialkot, injured driver Constable Tanveer Akhtar and Arshad Mehmood were also given Rs 1 lakh each for their treatment. The IGP released the funds after scrutiny and approval of the Compensation Award Committee.