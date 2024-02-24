Election day banner

IGP gives Rs 9 lakh grant for medical treatment of 5 cops

IGP gives Rs 9 lakh grant for medical treatment of 5 cops
LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP):The IGP Punjab has released Rs 9 lakh for medical treatment of five Police Department employees, serving in different districts.
The injured constable Muhammad Niaz of Bahawalpur was given Rs 3 lakh for medical expenses, injured constable Syed Nasir Abbas Shah was sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for treatment. Rs 1 lakh was given to injured Constable Ghazi Waheed Murad of Sialkot, injured driver Constable Tanveer Akhtar and Arshad Mehmood were also given Rs 1 lakh each for their treatment. The IGP released the funds after scrutiny and approval of the Compensation Award Committee.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services