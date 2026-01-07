IGP congratulates daughter of martyred DSP on PPSC, CSS success

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 07 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Wednesday met Mahnoor Tariq, daughter of martyred DSP Tariq Kamboh, at the Central Police Office and congratulated her on her success in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) examination.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, Mahnoor Tariq qualified for the post of Assistant Director Local Government through PPSC and has also passed the written examination of CSS-2025, reflecting her competence, determination and hard work.

The IGP paid tribute to the wife of martyred DSP Tariq Kamboh for ensuring higher education and excellent upbringing of her daughter despite limited resources. He said the sacrifices rendered by the families of martyrs are a guiding light for the nation.

Addressing Mahnoor, Dr. Usman Anwar advised her to prioritise dedicated public service, understand professional responsibilities and adopt modern requirements and innovative ideas. He emphasised that authority and capabilities should be utilised for national development, progress and public welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahnoor Tariq said she is proud of her father, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the protection of life and property of citizens and attained the status of martyrdom.