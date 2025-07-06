IGP commends police for security arrangements

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday commended the Punjab Police force for ensuring exemplary security arrangements across the province during the Ashura.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, over 38,000 majalis and more than 9,200 mourning processions were provided with full security cover during the first ten days of Muharram.

The IGP appreciated the performance of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) for their effective coordination and professional conduct. “The law and order situation remained peaceful throughout Punjab, including the provincial capital, with no untoward incident reported,” Usman added.

He said that the Punjab Police received valuable guidance and support from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, provincial ministers, advisors and elected representatives in implementing the security plan.

Dr. Usman also lauded the efforts of the Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and all operational units of Punjab Police for discharging their duties with dedication and vigilance.

He acknowledged the cooperation extended by the Pakistan Army and Rangers, which played a vital role in maintaining peace and security during the religious event.

The IGP expressed gratitude to the citizens, scholars from various schools of thought, institutions, and media for their active support and coordination with the police.

He reiterated that Punjab Police would continue to protect the lives and property of the people with the same commitment and professionalism in the future.