IGP chairs security meeting with religious scholars ahead of Muharram

KARACHI, Jun 23 (APP): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram, with participation from Shia scholars and community leaders.

The meeting was attended in person by senior officers including DIGPs Headquarters, Training, and AIGPs, while DIGPs and SSPs from Larkana and Sukkur divisions joined via video link along with Shia scholars and community elders from various districts, said a news release on Monday.

Participants expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for the success of Operation Bunyanum-Marsoos and prayed for national security.They also showed satisfaction over the police’s planned security measures for Muharram.

The scholars and community representatives assured full cooperation with police and law enforcement agencies, committing that volunteers would work alongside police during processions, majalis, and other religious activities.

Ghulam Nabi Memon acknowledged the past exemplary cooperation between the Shia community and police during Muharram, urging everyone to avoid reacting to any mischief and to trust law enforcement.

“We defeated terrorism in the past, and God willing, we will defeat it again,” he stated.

He further emphasized that Sindh Police, security forces, and agencies are working tirelessly and advised heightened vigilance in light of the global security landscape.

Citizens were urged to report any suspicious activity immediately, and the IGP emphasized that those who attempt to incite discord or disrupt peace will be closely monitored.

He appealed to scholars and respected figures from all schools of thought to play their individual and collective roles in ensuring peace and harmony during Muharram-ul-Harram.