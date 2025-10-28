IGP chairs meetings on investigations & traffic management

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a series of important meetings at the Central Police Office to review progress on investigations into serious crimes and to improve traffic management across the federal capital.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the meetings were attended by DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, AIG Legal, SSP Investigation, SP City, CTO Hamzah Humayun and SP Traffic.

He said the IGP reviewed in detail all aspects related to the investigation of major criminal cases, timely submission of challans, removal of legal loopholes, and effective follow-up of cases in courts.

IGP Rizvi directed officers to fully utilize modern technology in investigations in line with contemporary policing requirements, ensuring both speed and transparency in resolving cases. He emphasized timely collection of forensic evidence, digital tools, and advanced data analysis to strengthen the justice system and enhance conviction rates.

He further instructed special focus on professional training, better resource utilization, teamwork and intensified efforts against criminals involved in heinous offenses, ensuring all investigations are conducted purely on merit.

The official said the IGP also held a detailed discussion with CTO Hamzah Humayun and SP Traffic on improving traffic flow in the federal capital. He directed that special deployments be ensured during development and construction projects, especially during peak hours, so that public inconvenience is minimized.

He added that citizens should be kept fully informed about alternative routes and traffic advisories through continuous awareness campaigns. The IGP also emphasized the introduction of modern technology in the licensing process and directed the establishment of upgraded driving test tracks for public facilitation.

IGP Rizvi reiterated that ICT Police remain fully committed to maintaining law and order, curbing crime, ensuring adherence to traffic laws, and providing the best policing services to citizens.