IGP approves Rs 3.55m for treatment of injured police Ghazis

LAHORE, Oct 03 (APP): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, on Friday approved Rs 3.55 million for the medical treatment of police Ghazis injured in the line of duty across various districts, including Lahore.

Sharing the details, the spokesperson said that injured ASI Jibran Safdar has been given Rs. 1.5 million, Rs. 500,000 each to Constable Muhammad Shahid and Constable Awais Zaman, Rs. 250,000 to Head Constable Naveed Akram, Rs. 200,000 each to Constable Abdul Jabbar and Constable Amir Kaleem, in addition, injured Inspector Nadeem Altaf and Constable Rehman Ahmad have each been issued Rs. 100,000.

While veteran Constable Manzoor Ahmad has also been given Rs. 200,000 under medical expenses.

The IGP Punjab said that thousands of police officers and personnel have been injured while protecting the lives and properties of citizens, and every possible step will continue to be taken for their best treatment and immediate rehabilitation. The compensation award committee, under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare & Finance Imran Arshad, approved the release of funds.