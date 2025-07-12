IGP approves Rs 2.59m for cops medical treatment

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has approved the disbursement of an additional Rs. 2.595 million for the medical treatment of police personnel and their families, reaffirming his commitment to the welfare of the force.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, Rs. 500,000 each has been sanctioned for Additional SP Babar Mumtaz for appendix surgery and Constable Muhammad Majid for spinal treatment.

Rs. 250,000 each has been allocated for Head Constable Muhammad Touqeer for his wife’s treatment, the widow of retired Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Hussain for cancer treatment, and Constable Saqib Safdar for a knee injury.

Further, Rs. 100,000 each has been granted to Sub-Inspectors Furqan Ahmad and Muhammad Ramzan, Head Constable Muhammad Iqbal, DSP Zakariya, Inspector Mahmood-ul-Hassan, and Head Constable Khalid Hussain.

A total amount of Rs 245,000 has been released for medical expenses of Inspector Muhammad Bashir, Head Constable Asif Javed, Constable Driver Amjad Hussain, and Sanitation Worker Asghar Masih.

The funds were approved following a detailed review by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that, under MOUs signed with various institutions, police officers and their families are being provided with access to quality healthcare and treatment facilities.