IGP approves additional Rs2.8m for medical treatment of cops,families

LAHORE, Jul 04 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP),Punjab Dr.Usman Anwar, on Friday approved an additional fund of Rs.2.8 million to support medical treatment for police personnel and their families.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson,ASI Hussain Ahmed Shah has been granted Rs.1 million for kidney treatment,Constable Daniyal Safdar received Rs.1 million for his son’s open-heart surgery,ASI Ali Iqbal were allocated Rs.500,000 for his medical needs,ASI Ejaz Hussain received Rs.100,000 for kidney stone treatment, Constable Muhammad Arif was granted Rs. 100,000 for arm fracture treatment.Head Constable Imtiaz Ahmad received Rs.100,000 for spinal treatment.

The funds were released following a thorough review and approval by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee, chaired by IG Dr.Usman Anwar.

IG further said that Punjab Police was also partnering with various institutions through Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to ensure high-quality medical care for its personnel and their families.