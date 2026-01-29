IGP announces construction of 200 houses for families of Pre-2017 police martyrs

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 29 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr.Usman Anwar on Thursday announced the start of construction of 200 new houses for families of police martyrs who laid down their lives before 2017,besides approving a Rs.500 million increase in the endowment fund for the purpose.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson,the announcement was made during a ceremony held in Lahore,where IGP Punjab also distributed Rs.13 million in financial assistance among the families of police martyrs for house construction.

During the ceremony,26 families of police martyrs were given Rs.500,000 each in the form of cheques.

On the occasion,the IGP expressed gratitude to Chief Minister(CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz for making a substantial increase in the martyrs’ welfare package,terming it a historic step for the welfare of police martyrs’ families.

He said that so far 737 families of police martyrs who laid down their lives before 2017 have been provided residential plots,while Punjab Police has already disbursed Rs.91.5 million from its own resources to assist martyrs’ families in the construction of houses.

Dr.Usman added that 22 families of police martyrs have already moved into houses constructed through the Punjab Police Endowment Fund.

“Police martyrs are our pride,and addressing the difficulties of their families is our top priority,”Dr.Usman said.

He further added that special initiatives have been taken for the education of martyrs’ children,including foreign scholarships for higher education and agreements with renowned educational institutions to ensure quality education.

Additional IG Punjab Imran Arshad,DIG Welfare and Finance Zeeshan Asghar,AIG Welfare Nasir Ali Bajwa and other senior police officers were also present.