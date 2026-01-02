IGP announces 2026 promotion board schedule

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 02 (APP):Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday formally announced the schedule of Punjab Police promotion boards for the year 2026, fulfilling a commitment made to the police force and paving the way for promotions across various cadres.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that a large number of officers from different ranks are expected to retire during 2026, which will create hundreds of vacant positions and provide extensive promotion opportunities.

He added that, the first promotion board for elevation from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP) will be held in the second week of January, while the second promotion board for the SP rank is scheduled for the third week of September. As a result, more than 50 DSPs are expected to be promoted to the rank of SP.

Similarly, the first promotion board for promotion from Inspector to DSP will be convened in the third week of January, followed by additional promotion boards in May, September and December. These boards are expected to result in the promotion of more than 150 officers to the rank of DSP during the year.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the promotion and service structure of Punjab Police officers has been upgraded with the objective of boosting morale and further improving performance. He directed all eligible officers to complete their service records in a timely manner in accordance with merit, rules and regulations to ensure a smooth and transparent promotion process.