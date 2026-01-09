IG Sindh directs probe into Khairpur youth murder case

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Jan 09 (APP):Inspector General (IG) Sindh, Javed Alam Odho has taken notice of the murder of a young man in Khairpur district and directed DIG Sukkur to submit a detailed report.

The IG has instructed police teams and intelligence officials to swiftly apprehend the suspects involved in the killing. He also directed them to contact the victim’s family, assure them of support, and provide necessary assistance.

SSP Khairpur, Dr. Samiullah Soomro on Friday stated that seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, which was reportedly committed in the name of honor. The arrested individuals include Parvaiz Dharejo, Yasir Dharejo, Mehr Sheikh, Farzand Sheikh, Rasool Allah Sheikh, and Javed Dharejo. The investigation is ongoing, he said.