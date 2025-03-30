20.5 C
Domestic

IG Rizvi reviews security at F-10 Markaz, engages with business community

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, accompanied by senior police officers, visited F-10 Markaz on Sunday to review security measures and the effectiveness of Safe City surveillance cameras installed in the commercial hub.
A police spokesperson told APP that the visit was conducted following an invitation from the local business community.
During the visit, IG Rizvi inspected the surveillance cameras and control rooms, assessing the security arrangements in place to protect traders and shoppers. He issued directives to further enhance security protocols to ensure a safer environment.
The business community expressed appreciation for the proactive steps taken by the Islamabad Police, particularly the installation of surveillance cameras at key entry and exit points. They noted that the initiative had significantly contributed to a secure atmosphere for traders and customers.
“The Islamabad Police remain committed to utilizing all available resources to maintain peace and order in the federal capital,” IG Rizvi said, reaffirming the department’s dedication to safeguarding lives, property, and businesses.
