IG Rizvi orders high-tech crackdown on criminals

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired key meetings on Monday at the Central Police Office to review the crime situation and enhance law enforcement efforts through modern technology.

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, DIG Islamabad Mohammad Javed Tariq, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SP OCU, and other senior officers.

The IGP held officers accountable for their performance and directed SDPOs to implement a comprehensive strategy to curb crime in their respective areas. He stressed the importance of using modern technology and available resources to conduct targeted operations against criminals involved in robbery, snatching, and other offenses.

IG Rizvi also ordered a strict crackdown on absconders and proclaimed offenders, emphasizing that action should be taken against those providing them shelter. Additionally, he instructed police to act indiscriminately against vehicles with no number plates, tinted windows, and unauthorized lights.

To strengthen street patrols, IGP Rizvi directed the Dolphin Squad to intensify their presence and ensure continuous patrolling. He underlined the importance of police officers being accessible to the public while maintaining a strong deterrent against criminals.

In a separate meeting with DG Safe City and other officials, the IGP stressed the need to enhance crime detection using Safe City cameras. He emphasized strengthening security across Islamabad, improving the capacity of surveillance systems, and effectively utilizing AI-powered smart vehicles for crime prevention.