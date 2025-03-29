21 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticIG Rizvi honours gold medalist boxer Constable Ali Nawaz
Domestic

IG Rizvi honours gold medalist boxer Constable Ali Nawaz

13
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi honoured national boxing champion and Islamabad Police’s pride, Constable Ali Nawaz, during a meeting at his office on Saturday.

A police spokesperson told APP that Ali Nawaz, a determined boxing player and a state and district gold medalist, has made Pakistan and Islamabad Police proud through his achievements in the sport. He said the department will fully support him in participating in the World Police and Fire Games 2025 in the United States.

IGP Islamabad awarded Constable Ali Nawaz with a certificate of appreciation, a shield and a reward. On this occasion, he said that Ali Nawaz represented the positive face of Islamabad Police, as he had not only brought honour to the force through sports but also served as an inspiration for other officers.

He further stated that Islamabad Police would provide every possible facility to its officers to help them play a positive and prominent role in society.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan