IG Rizvi directs public parks to be exclusive for families on Eid

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has issued directives to designate all public parks as family parks during the Eid holidays.

A police spokesman told APP on Saturday that this initiative aims to provide a secure environment for families and children visiting public parks, ensuring their safety and comfort.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk stated that special traffic arrangements have been implemented for public parks to facilitate smooth traffic flow and avoid congestion.

Furthermore, entry of motorcycles and vehicles into the parks will be strictly prohibited except for families, said CTO Zeeshan.

CTO Zeeshan also advised citizens to check road conditions before traveling to Murree to avoid inconvenience.

Islamabad Police will continue to provide real-time traffic updates to citizens through social media platforms and FM radio to keep them informed about the traffic situation.

The CTO Zeeshan affirmed that Islamabad Police remains committed to ensuring convenience and safety for the public by taking all necessary measures during the festive period.