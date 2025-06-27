IG Punjab orders relief on welfare, service requests

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 27 (APP): Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office on Friday to listen to their concerns and issued directives for immediate relief.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, various directives were issued in response to personnel requests. On the request of ASI Muhammad Fayaz for a scholarship and financial assistance for his son, the DIG Welfare was instructed to provide relief. In response to a pension payment request from the brother of martyred Constable Amir Muhammad, the RPO Faisalabad was directed to take necessary action.

Regarding a request for promotion and financial aid submitted by Head Constable Haider Ali, the DPO D.G. Khan was instructed to provide relief. On the application of Driver Constable Shahzad Ahmed, the RPO Multan was directed to offer assistance.

In connection with a transfer request submitted by the mother of Head Constable Muhammad Tanveer Raza, the DIG Establishment-II was instructed to take necessary action. For a recruitment request under the martyr quota submitted by the mother of martyred Constable Sher Ali, the AIG Admin was directed to provide relief.

Additionally, on the request of eight inspectors for service regularization, the Additional IG Punjab was instructed to take appropriate action. The IG Punjab also issued directives on several other applications concerning disciplinary, administrative, promotional, and welfare matters.