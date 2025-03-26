26 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticIftikhar Malik condoles demise of General Asim Munir’s mother
Domestic

Iftikhar Malik condoles demise of General Asim Munir’s mother

10
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Mar 26 (APP):Former President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the mother of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.
In a condolence message, he termed the loss as immeasurable, emphasizing that there is no substitute for a mother, as enshrined in the Holy Quran.
He prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and for Allah to grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan