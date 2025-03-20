IFA shuts down restaurant, warns over 40 food outlets for violations

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has closed a prominent restaurant and imposed heavy fines during Ramazan inspections, uncovering expired ingredients, contaminated oil, and unsanitary conditions while over 40 food outlets received warnings as part of a citywide crackdown on health violations.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddique said, during routine checks, the IFA food safety teams (FSTs) seized expired items and substandard cooking oil, which were immediately destroyed. A well-known restaurant in the Federal Capital was shut down after inspectors found rusted utensils, pest infestations, and meat stored in unsafe conditions.

Food inspectors reported open sewage, dirty preparation areas, and foul odors at multiple locations. The restaurant in question had previously been warned to improve cleanliness but failed to comply. “Using expired or low-quality ingredients directly threatens public health,” stated Dr. Siddique.

The IFA issued corrective notices to 40 food vendors, mandating urgent upgrades to storage, waste management, and kitchen hygiene. Director of the IFA emphasized that facilities ignoring guidelines face closures or fines.

Authorities are conducting surprise inspections during sehri and iftar hours to ensure compliance. “No violations will be tolerated during Ramadan,” Dr. Siddique added, urging residents to report unsafe practices via the IFA helpline.

The IFA reaffirmed its commitment to food safety, particularly during Ramazan, when meal preparation surges. Continuous monitoring will persist beyond the holy month to enforce standards.

Meanwhile, authorities have warned that consuming food prepared in unhygienic conditions poses serious health risks. IFA has vowed to continue strict monitoring to ensure safe food for the public.