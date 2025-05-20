IFA seizes 100kg of harmful tea in F-10 area of ICT

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP):The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Tuesday launched a major crackdown on vendors using substandard tea leaves, raising concerns about food safety in the federal capital and confiscated 100 kilograms of substandard tea leaves.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr. Tahira Siddique said that the authority’s food

safety teams took a major action against the unsafe tea being sold at local tea stalls.

She said that the Islamabad Food Authority has acted against tea sellers using low-quality and harmful tea leaves across the city. In a recent operation, the authority’s food safety teams confiscated 100 kilograms of substandard tea leaves from the F-10 area. The tea unit was also sealed during the inspection.

Dr. Tahira Siddique said that the operation was carried out after the vendor failed to follow previously issued instructions. During the inspection, samples of the tea were tested on the spot and found to be unfit for consumption.

The deputy director said that the confiscated tea leaves had already been used once. They were then reprocessed by adding banned coloring agents, making them unsafe. Dr. Tahira further said the tea leaves were found lying on a broken and unclean floor, showing the poor condition of hygiene at the site.

She added that the use of such tea could cause health issues, especially affecting the stomach and intestines. The IFA is continuing its inspections to prevent such harmful practices in the city.

Speaking on the risks, the IFA warned that colored and recycled tea leaves not only lack nutritional value but can also be dangerous if consumed regularly. The chemicals used in the coloring process are not allowed under food safety standards.

Dr. Tahira stressed that the inspection was not a random check but a follow-up after earlier instructions were ignored. “We had issued clear warnings to the vendor, but there was no change in practice. So we were left with no choice but to act,” she said.

During the inspection, the team also found that the place where the tea was being prepared lacked basic cleanliness. Utensils were dirty, floors were unhygienic, and the workers did not follow proper food handling protocols.

The IFA has urged the public to be cautious when buying food and beverages from local stalls. Dr. Tahira advised consumers to ensure that only approved and safe products are used in the items they purchase.

She also called on all food businesses in Islamabad to meet the hygiene standards set by the food authority. Vendors found violating these regulations would face strict action, including sealing of their units and legal proceedings.

The authority plans to expand its inspections across other sectors of the capital in the coming days. Special teams have been formed to carry out surprise visits to tea stalls, food points, and street vendors.

The authority is also working on raising public awareness about food safety. A public message was issued by the IFA asking citizens to carefully check the items they consume and to report any suspicious activity to the food authority.

The IFA has also reminded tea sellers and other food vendors to register with the authority and obtain licenses. Only licensed vendors will be allowed to operate, and regular inspections will be conducted to ensure compliance.