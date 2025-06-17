IFA inspects salt units, shuts down three for poor quality

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):In an ongoing drive to ensure safe and clean food products in the federal capital, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has inspected 11 salt units operating across the city to verify whether the salt being produced meets safety standards and out of these, nine units passed the inspection, while three failed to meet the required standards.

Following lab tests and physical assessments, the IFA teams sealed the three units whose salt samples were found to be substandard. According to officials, these actions were taken under food safety laws after confirmation that the salt did not meet the quality criteria set by the authority.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director of the Islamabad Food Authority, Dr. Tahira Siddique, said that salt is a basic element in all meals and cannot be compromised. She stated that the salt quality directly affects public health, and ensuring its standard is a top priority.

Dr. Siddique also announced that salt unit inspections will now be carried out every week. The move aims to maintain constant oversight of salt manufacturing and packaging processes across the city.

“We are working to make sure that consumers get quality salt, whether for domestic use or in restaurants and food businesses. Strict monitoring and regular checks will continue,” she said.

The inspection campaign is part of the IFA’s broader initiative to improve food safety across Islamabad. Over the past few months, the authority has increased its field visits and sampling from various food businesses, including bakeries, dairy shops, hotels, and now salt units.

Officials added that salt samples from the inspected units were tested for iodine levels, contaminants, and processing quality. The three units that failed were sealed on the spot, and legal action will follow.

The IFA has urged all salt manufacturers to follow proper hygiene practices, ensure the use of iodized salt, and comply with packaging and labeling regulations. The authority has also advised consumers to buy salt from reliable sources and check packaging for approval markings.

Islamabad Food Authority plans to expand these inspections to other food production sectors. The authority is also conducting awareness sessions for manufacturers and sellers about food safety practices and legal requirements.

The Islamabad Food Authority continues to urge business owners to improve their practices and cooperate with field teams during inspections.