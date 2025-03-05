IFA conducts 30,000 inspections, 1,500 fines, and 453 shutdowns in two years

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Wednesday released its two-year performance report, revealing strict enforcement measures against unsafe food practices.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddique said since its launch on March 3, 2023, the authority conducted over 30,000 inspections, issued 12,000 compliance notices, and shut down 453 businesses for health violations. With fines exceeding Rs 23 million and 20 criminal cases filed, the authority emphasizes its commitment to public safety.

She highlighted a series of actions taken to regulate food standards in the capital. Inspectors carried out 30,732 checks across businesses, identifying violations ranging from unsanitary conditions to unsafe food storage. Establishments found non-compliant received 12,841 improvement notices, mandating corrective steps within set deadlines.

Meanwhile, fines totaling Rs 23.97 million were imposed on 1,533 businesses for failing to meet health guidelines. The authority also temporarily closed 453 outlets found selling hazardous food items. In severe cases, legal action was initiated against 20 businesses, with cases forwarded to local courts.

Public engagement played a key role in the IFA’s strategy. The agency resolved 635 consumer complaints, addressing issues such as food poisoning and hygiene concerns. Additionally, 60 awareness seminars and six training sessions were organized to educate vendors and citizens on food safety protocols.

To streamline operations, the IFA registered 2,252 food businesses and issued licenses, ensuring adherence to standardized practices. Deputy Director Dr Tahira Siddiqui stated, “Our focus remains on protecting consumers. Enforcement drives will continue against those endangering public health.”

Dr Siddiqui reaffirmed the IFA’s zero-tolerance policy, stating, “No leniency will be shown to those compromising food safety.” The Deputy Director added that future operations will prioritize high-risk zones and unregistered vendors.

As the IFA enters its third year, officials pledge intensified monitoring and stricter penalties for violations.

The report underscored a dual approach: rigorous enforcement paired with public education to foster long-term compliance. With rising public trust, the authority aims to solidify Islamabad’s reputation for safe, quality food consumption.