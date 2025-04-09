29.9 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Domestic

IESCO recovers over Rs 6,358.4 mln from 1.2 mln defaulters

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered a total of over Rs 6,358.4 million from more than 1.2 million running and dead defaulters during the ongoing campaign against defaulters in all operation circles of company so far.
Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan issued instructions to all field formations to ensure timely and 100 percent recovery of electricity bills from government and private consumers, said a press release.
He said that no laxity and negligence in this regard would be tolerated..
The CEO also requested the esteemed consumers to submit their electricity bills on time to avoid smooth power supply interruption.
