Friday, July 11, 2025
HomeDomesticIESCO notifies power suspension programme
Domestic

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO
22
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, EME Complex, Jhangi, Zircon Heights, P&T Wini Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Patwali, Bhadial Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Karsal Feeder and surrounding areas
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan