IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, EME Complex, Jhangi, Zircon Heights, P&T Wini Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Patwali, Bhadial Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Karsal Feeder and surrounding areas