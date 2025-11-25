IESCO issues power suspension programme for over 150 areas on No 26

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a power suspension plan for several areas on 26 November 2025 due to ongoing maintenance and development work.

According to the IESCO spokesperson, the temporary outages will affect multiple circles from morning to afternoon.

Power supply will remain suspended

from 9:00 AM–2:00 PM in CDA Office, ADBP, Wapda Colony, Shams, F-7, Sohdran, Koral, Athal, CDA Pump, Melody, Islamabad Club, F-8 Markaz, G-9/1, H-8, New I-11, G-11/3, F-11/4, Bhara Kahu, Bhara Kahu-II, Pindi Point, Beirut, TDCP, PAF, Shahdara, Park View and Golf City feeders.

While, outages will affect Commercial Centre, B Block, Shamsabad, Shaheed Mohammad Deen, Fazaia, KRL, Gangal, Tariq Shaheed, Dhok Hukmdad, Liaquat Bagh, Gulshanabad, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Alamabad, Qureshiabad, Asghar Mall, Zeeshan Colony, Tench Bhatta, Race Course, Capt Aamir Shaheed, G-15, Pind Hoon, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and CDL Colony feeders from 9:00 AM–2:00 PM.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Hyder Road, King Road, Hospital Road, Tipu Road, Rahimabad, FECHS, Model Town, Murree Brewery, Park View, Lalkurti, Rose Line, Murt, Qureshiabad, RA Bazaar, Chakri, Sahala College, Hanif Shaheed, Kallor City, Panjar, Mandra, Industrial, Bhangali, Syed Kasran, Gagan, Old Rawat, New Rawat, Sparco, AOWHS, CWO and IST feeders will remain off from

9:00 AM–2:00 PM.

Similarly, in Attock Circle outages will be seen from 9:00 AM–2:00 PM in Ghazi Kohli, Dhirak, Shahia, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing, Munirabad, Lal Rukh, A Block, New City Arcade, Burhan, Pathargarh, Paswal, Darya Sharif, Shamsabad, Qaziabad, Hittian, Power Channel, Ghorghashti, Attock Rural, Dilawarabad, Attock Cantt, Gharibwal, Hafizabad, Qutbal, Murt, Jhang, Pindsultani, Dharnal, Galial, Laniwala, Chub, Baba Rakhi and Kohsar Valley feeders.

Furthermore, in Chakwal Circle power supply remain suspended from 9:00 AM–2:00 PM in Kariala, Kot Chaudharyan, Jamalwal, Khairpur, Main Bazar, Adi, Dhadyal City, Khanpur, Sarkal, Bashart, CS Shah, Dandut, Lahar Sultan Pur, Dilwal, Katas, Jalalpur, Lawah, Murt, Dhalar, Mugla, Dharmand and Nila feeders.

Meanwhile, in Jhelum circle power supply remain suspended from 9:00 AM–2:00 PM in Seelah, New Cantt Jhelum, Nogran, Kariala, Paran, F-9 Chak Daulat, Mangala Cantt, Dina-1 Bakrala, Padyal, Nathwala, Dina-4 City, Ward No-8, Sohawa Kachhari, Main Bazar, Baba Shaheed, Kantrila and Kangar Thatthi feeders.

In GSO Circle power supply remain suspended from

9:00 AM–3:00 PM in Aziz Chowk, H-8, Tarlai, F-7, ADBP, Wapda Colony, Aabpara, CDA, Ahmadal, Dharnal, Khor, Mahfouz Shaheed, Kamrial, Galial, Khai Khalia and Cantt Seela feeders.

Singhui, Nowgran and Chautala feeders will face outage from 12:00 PM–1:00 PM. IESCO said it regrets the inconvenience caused to consumers 1and added that power supply may be restored earlier if work is completed ahead of time.