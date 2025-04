IESCO issues power suspension notice

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, NPCC, Service Road East, Highway, Zia Masjid Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Athal, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu.II, Bhara Kahu.I, Golf City, Shahpur, Bari Imam, Punjab House, Khayaban Iqbal, Pir Sohawa, Quaid-e-Azam University, Mira Jafar Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Sector-IV, Airport, Dhok Hakmdad, Tamasmaabad, Range Road, Saham, Chakra, I-14/3, Lakho Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, VVIP, MIS, PAF, Rehmatabad.I, Chaklala, New Kaliam, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhatta Hathiyal, Lab. I&II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp Feeders, Attock Circle, KSB, Burhan, Hussainabad, Ahmednagar, Colonel Sher Khan, Dhok Fateh, Kachehri, DI Colony, Pathargarh, Islampura, Hassan Abdal Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sardai Feeder, GSO Circle from 09:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Dhirkot, Chamankot, Dana Express, Dhilla Feeders and surrounding areas.