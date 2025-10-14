IESCO announces annual power distribution system maintenance program

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has announced the schedule for temporary power shutdowns under its Annual System Maintenance Program for the maintenance and balancing of power distribution infrastructure.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, maintenance and balancing work will be carried out on over 114 grid stations where power and distribution transformers are installed. In addition, maintenance of more than 1,300 11 kV feeders and tree trimming near feeders will also be undertaken to ensure safe and reliable power supply, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The shutdown schedule will be uploaded in advance on IESCO’s official website and social media pages for public awareness.

As per the spokesperson, the GSO, Construction, and Operation Directorates’ maintenance shutdowns will begin from October 15, 2025.

The IESCO management clarified that the annual power distribution system maintenance program is essential to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, especially during the summer season, and to address issues such as overloading, tripping, and faults. The program also aims at system upgradation, load balancing of 11 kV feeders and transformers, and ensuring a more stable and efficient distribution network.

The spokesperson said that IESCO management has always prioritized timely and proactive communication with its valued consumers.

Complete information regarding the temporary power shutdown schedule under the annual maintenance program has been uploaded on the official IESCO website: www.iesco.com.pk.

Consumers can also stay informed by following IESCO’s official social media accounts.

For further information, consumers may contact the IESCO Helpline 118 or the Complaint & Monitoring Cell at 051-9252933 and 051-9252934.