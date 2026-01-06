IED blast damages vehicle outside office of former PTI Nazim in Bannu

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 06 (APP):An explosion caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) damaged a vehicle outside the office of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Nazim Fida Muhammad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Tuesday.

According to police, unknown miscreants had planted explosive material near the main gate of the office, which detonated with a loud blast. The explosion completely destroyed Fida Muhammad’s vehicle and caused partial damage to the surrounding area. Fortunately, Fida Muhammad remained unhurt in the incident.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site immediately after the blast, cordoned off the area, and tightened security to prevent any further untoward incidents. Police officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.

An initial investigation has been launched to determine the nature of the explosion and identify those responsible.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site, collected evidence from the scene, including CCTV footage from the office and nearby locations, to trace the perpetrators.

The incident caused panic among local residents. Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity or individuals to the police to help bring the culprits to justice.

In a statement following the incident, former Nazim Fida Muhammad said he would not be intimidated by such acts and reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving the people.

He added that attempts by anti-social elements would not deter him from his mission.

Police said that legal action would be taken against those involved once investigations are completed, adding that the overall security situation in the area is also being reviewed.