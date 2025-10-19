ICT SSP investigations reviews serious crime cases, orders swift action

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigations, Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt, chaired a meeting to review progress on ongoing investigations into serious crimes including robberies and other heinous offences. Investigating officers from across the district participated.

An official told APP on Sunday that the SSP Butt directed officers to conclude pending cases on merit and ensure submission of challans in relevant courts with solid evidence, so that maximum convictions could be secured.

He further instructed that absconding members of criminal gangs and proclaimed offenders must be arrested without delay. “The protection of life and property of citizens is our top priority, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated,” the SSP added.