Sunday, October 19, 2025
HomeDomesticICT SSP investigations reviews serious crime cases, orders swift action
Domestic

ICT SSP investigations reviews serious crime cases, orders swift action

8
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigations, Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt, chaired a meeting to review progress on ongoing investigations into serious crimes including robberies and other heinous offences. Investigating officers from across the district participated.
An official told APP on Sunday that the SSP Butt directed officers to conclude pending cases on merit and ensure submission of challans in relevant courts with solid evidence, so that maximum convictions could be secured.
He further instructed that absconding members of criminal gangs and proclaimed offenders must be arrested without delay. “The protection of life and property of citizens is our top priority, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated,” the SSP added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan