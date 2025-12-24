ICT Police van attacked by inter-provincial dacoit gang; detained suspect injured

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police came under attack when members of an inter-provincial dacoit gang opened fire on a police van in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony Police Station, leaving a detained suspect injured during the incident.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the detained suspect, identified as Shah Sawar alias “Krash,” was being taken back after recovery of a snatched motorcycle in connection with a case registered at Shams Colony Police Station when the attack occurred near I-12.

He said that four armed suspects riding two motorcycles intercepted the police van and opened indiscriminate fire. During the exchange, Shah Sawar was injured by shots fired by his own accomplices.

The official added that the police team remained safe due to bulletproof jackets and proper security measures. However, the police vehicle sustained damage after being hit by bullets on its front and side.

The injured suspect was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to police records, Shah Sawar was wanted by Islamabad and Rawalpindi police in more than 10 serious criminal cases.

He was also a proclaimed offender in cases involving firing on police and terrorism registered at Sabzi Mandi and Khanna police stations.

The official said that search operations are underway to arrest the remaining accomplices involved in the attack.

Police reiterated that strict action would continue against organized criminal gangs to ensure the safety and security of citizens across the federal capital.