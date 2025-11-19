ICT Police put three illegal-arms suspects behind bars

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Khanna Police team have accelerated their ongoing Arms-Free City campaign, arresting three suspects in Khanna area and recovering a significant quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition.

An official told APP on Wednesday that a police team from Khanna Police Station conducted the operation and seized a large cache of arms from the suspects’ possession. Cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway.

He said the campaign is being carried out on the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, who has ordered strict enforcement across the federal capital to eliminate illegal weapons.

SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza stated that a zero-tolerance policy against illegal firearms is being implemented, and no leniency will be shown to those carrying unlicensed weapons. He urged citizens to immediately register their licensed arms with the concerned police stations.

The official added that protecting citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of ICT Police.