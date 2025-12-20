ICT Police put three dacoit gang members behind bars in snatching, robbery cases

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested three members of an organised dacoit gang involved in motorcycle snatching and robbery incidents during an operation carried out in the limits of Sangjani Police Station.

An official told APP on Saturday that police teams apprehended the suspects and recovered snatched motorcycles worth millions of rupees along with weapons and ammunition used in the commission of crimes.

The arrested suspects were identified as Bilal, Adnan and Shahid, who were involved in multiple cases of motorcycle snatching and street crime. Several cases have already been registered against them at different police stations.

The official said the accused were part of a well-organised group targeting citizens and depriving them of their valuable belongings. Further investigations are underway to trace other accomplices and recover additional stolen property.

SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to ensure exemplary punishment for the arrested criminals. He added that strict action would continue against organised and active gangs involved in robbery and snatching.

SSP reaffirmed that ICT Police remain fully committed to protecting citizens’ lives and property and that operations against criminal elements would continue across the federal capital.