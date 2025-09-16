ICT Police put child abuser, viral video offender behind bars

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Golra police station team arrested two suspects, one accused of assaulting a teenage boy and the other of filming and circulating crime video.

An official told APP on Tuesday that complainant Yasin, a resident of Shah Allah Ditta, submitted a written complaint to Golra police, reporting that his teenage son was assaulted by accused Nadeem. The accused also threatened him with exposure if he spoke out.

The father added that later a video of the assault surfaced and was found to have been recorded and circulated by accused Sanaullah, a relative of the family and an accomplice of the prime suspect.

Following the complaint, Golra Police registered FIR No. 443/25 under Section 336 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Sections 21 and 22 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, and launched an immediate investigation.

SHO Golra Chaudhry Nasir Manzoor, under the supervision of senior officers, led the operation with the use of human intelligence and modern technology, successfully tracing and arresting both accused.

SHO Nasir said, “Those who abuse children or spread such obscene videos are equally criminals. They will face the full legal consequences.”

Police confirmed that the recovered digital evidence has been sent for forensic analysis. The victim’s family affirmed the swift action of the police team.

Citizens have been advised to immediately report any suspicious activities or crimes of this nature to Pucar-15 for timely action.