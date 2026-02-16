Monday, February 16, 2026
HomeDomesticICT Police officers undergo specialized training on gender-based violence
Domestic

ICT Police officers undergo specialized training on gender-based violence

61
ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police officers participated in a specialized training workshop on gender-based violence held at the Capital Police College in Islamabad.
An official told APP on Monday that the workshop was organized with the support of the Moajaz Foundation, aiming to enhance officers’ understanding of laws, investigative procedures, and victim protection mechanisms related to gender-based violence.
ICT Police officers undergo specialized training on gender-based violence
He said subject experts briefed the participants on relevant legal frameworks, effective investigation techniques, and professional handling of cases to ensure better protection and support for victims.
At the conclusion of the workshop, Director Special Initiatives Shams-ul-Haq Durrani distributed certificates among the participating officers.
ICT Police officers undergo specialized training on gender-based violence
The ICT Police remains committed to strengthening professional capacity through continuous training programs to improve service delivery and ensure effective law enforcement.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan