ICT Police officers undergo specialized training on gender-based violence

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police officers participated in a specialized training workshop on gender-based violence held at the Capital Police College in Islamabad.

An official told APP on Monday that the workshop was organized with the support of the Moajaz Foundation, aiming to enhance officers’ understanding of laws, investigative procedures, and victim protection mechanisms related to gender-based violence.

He said subject experts briefed the participants on relevant legal frameworks, effective investigation techniques, and professional handling of cases to ensure better protection and support for victims.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Director Special Initiatives Shams-ul-Haq Durrani distributed certificates among the participating officers.

The ICT Police remains committed to strengthening professional capacity through continuous training programs to improve service delivery and ensure effective law enforcement.